Para athletes get Haw Par Para Sports Bursary boost

Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Award recipient Danielle Moi is aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics.

The sporting dreams of 36 para athletes in Singapore have received a boost, thanks to the Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Award.

The bursary, which was launched in 2018, supports para athletes who face financial constraints in their sporting pursuits. It was set up by the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) and Haw Par Corporation.

Their selection committee considers factors such as occupation, household income, support needs, current performance and reasons for application in determining recipients.

This year has seen the number of recipients increase from 31 to 36 across 11 para sports.

Since 2018, the award has disbursed a total of $131,500 - with a total of $46,100 handed out to this year's recipients.

Said SDSC president Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang: "Covid-19 has dealt a great blow to all members of society, including our para athletes... With additional resources for our programmes and to introduce sport to more PWDs (persons with disabilities), we are hopeful of seeing more PWDs lead active, healthy lives."

Due to safe distancing measures, there was no awards ceremony this year, with the awards and "Back to Sport" care packages - comprising sports accessories and handwritten messages - presented to the para athletes individually.

The youngest recipient is Nur Amsyar Abdemanaf, 20, while the oldest is 74-year-old Aisah Ibrahim.

Para swimmer Danielle Moi, who is aiming to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - which have been postponed to next August - said the award would help keep her on track to reach that goal.

Said the 21-year-old: "I am very happy to receive the Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Award that would allow me to continue training, upgrade my equipment and offset the cost of competing overseas."

Haw Par Corporation chief executive Wee Ee Lim added: "The Haw Par Para Sports Bursary allows us to support and be a part of our para athletes' journeys.

"Our para athletes are sources of inspiration for all Singaporeans."