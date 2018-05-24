Para-bowler Ismail aims for bigger things

Ismail Hussain's reaching the finals of an able-bodied bowling event has made his coach Adam Chew very happy. TNP PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

He has established himself as one of the nation's best.

Since his arrival in the professional bowling scene eight years ago, para-bowler Mohamed Ismail Hussain has reaped a multitude of medals, which include three consecutive Asean Para Games TPB3 - a category for the visually impaired - titles.

But Ismail feels that his journey has just started.

He said: "Even now, I'm still learning.

"To me, bowling is about endlessly learning. But I'm grateful to the Bowling Association for the Disabled Singapore for their support."

Earlier this month, Ismail, 34, proved that he would stop at nothing to improve for October's Asian Para Games in Jakarta by stepping into unfamiliar territory; he participated in his maiden able-bodied competition at the PBF 2nd Philippine International Open in Manila.

The spexScholar, who was the sole para-bowler at the event, made it to the finals.

He confessed that he had not expected much before the tournament, saying: "I didn't have many expectations because I know the standards are very high, so I went there with an open mind."

The pace shook me. It was very fast. Even during the practice, I was panting. Para-bowler Ismail Hussain on competing in an able-bodied event, the Philippine International Open in Manila

However, he admitted that it took some adjusting as he had initially struggled to cope with the pace.

Ismail, whose visual handicap prevents him from seeing beyond five metres, explained that the time he had to prepare for each round was significantly less than what he had in para-bowling competitions.

While he has to rely on his coach Adam Chew to guide him, Ismail can distinguish the sound of the strike, likening it to a "crispy" sound when it hits a solid pocket.

He said: "The pace shook me. It was very fast. Even during the practice, I was panting.

"I felt like I was running 100 metres because the pace was fast, as compared to para-bowling."

But it was a challenge that he embraced and believes has helped him boost his mental strength.

He said: "It has been a dream to bowl in an able- bodied competition. But I participated this time because I'm actually preparing for the Asian Para Games, so that I don't feel pressured and can easily overcome any mental obstruction.

"After throwing a bad shot, without knowing it, it's your turn again. So you really have to treasure that lapse of time and regroup fast before the next shot."

Ismail is already looking at taking part in more able-bodied tournaments like the Hong Kong Open next month, before he heads to Indonesia for the Asian Para Games where he is aiming for a podium finish.

Chew, 62, who has been his coach since 2015, believes that Ismail has developed, saying: "You can see some progress. We are trying to make him more versatile so now his game will be a little bit broader, so he can play most parts of the lane.

"Performance-wise, the score is improving. He made it to the finals in Manila, which I'm very happy about.