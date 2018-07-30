Perez: I took action against Force India to save jobs

Formula One driver Sergio Perez said that he sent the Force India team he drives for into administration to save the jobs of 400 colleagues.

The Mexican said he was broken-hearted at having to make the claim for money owed, which put the British-based team in administration, but he insists it was not for personal gain.

Perez said at the Hungarian Grand Prix that he had endured a month of emotional hell and his racing had suffered because of the team's precarious financial situation.