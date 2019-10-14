Sports

Peter Gilchrist bags sixth world billiards title

Oct 14, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore's billiards star Peter Gilchrist clinched his sixth world title by dethroning India's Sourav Kothari in Australia last Saturday.

The 1307-967 victory was sweet revenge for Gilchrist, who lost to Kothari in last year's edition in England.

Kothari, 34, led for much of the five-hour encounter, but Gilchrist, 51, turned the tables in the final hour to regain the title he last won in India in 2016 - by beating Kothari.

Gilchrist had previously also won the long-up format in 1994, 2001 and 2013, besides his victory in the 150-up format in 2015.

