Philippines get historic first gold through weightlifter Diaz

The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz became her country's first-ever Olympic gold medallist yesterday, winning in weightlifting's women's 55kg category.

In her fourth and probably last Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224kg, a Games record.

After completing her final lift in a very close competition, Diaz held her hands to her face and burst into tears, before embracing her coaches.

On the podium, a still-tearful Diaz stood to attention as she belted out her country's national anthem at the top of her voice.