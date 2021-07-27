Philippines get historic first gold through weightlifter Diaz
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz became her country's first-ever Olympic gold medallist yesterday, winning in weightlifting's women's 55kg category.
In her fourth and probably last Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224kg, a Games record.
After completing her final lift in a very close competition, Diaz held her hands to her face and burst into tears, before embracing her coaches.
On the podium, a still-tearful Diaz stood to attention as she belted out her country's national anthem at the top of her voice.
China's Liao Qiuyun, who failed to match her own world record, took the silver with 223kg. Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo won the bronze with 213kg. - REUTERS
