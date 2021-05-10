Pit-stop strategy helps Hamilton pip Verstappen in Spain
Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, after a Mercedes pit-stop masterstroke.
Hamilton, who had set off from pole for the 100th time, overtook Verstappen with six laps to go with his car on fresher tyres after a surprise second pit stop.
This was his 98th career win as teammate Valtteri Bottas took third with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in fourth. - AFP
