Poll: Scepticism of Tokyo 2020 rife
The decision to press ahead with the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics faces global scepticism particularly among the public in the host nation, a global survey released yesterday has found.
Just 22 per cent in Japan thought the Games should be staged, according to a poll by international market research company IPSOS.
Only South Korea was less enthusiastic at 14 per cent.
IPSOS polled 19,510 adults in 28 countries between May 21 and June 4 about the delayed Games, which run from July 23 to August 8.
The questions tried to gauge the level of support for holding the event, which was postponed due to Covid-19. - AFP
