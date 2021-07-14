Poll: Scepticism of Tokyo 2020 rife

The decision to press ahead with the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics faces global scepticism particularly among the public in the host nation, a global survey released yesterday has found.

Just 22 per cent in Japan thought the Games should be staged, according to a poll by international market research company IPSOS.

Only South Korea was less enthusiastic at 14 per cent.

IPSOS polled 19,510 adults in 28 countries between May 21 and June 4 about the delayed Games, which run from July 23 to August 8.