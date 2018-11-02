Ponsonby and Daveta favourites for Ablitt Cup

Veniona Vuki, captain of Daveta (blue), with William Talataina-Mu, captain of Ponsonby (black) holding the Ablitt Cup, which both hope to win with their sides this weekend.

New Zealand's most successful rugby club Ponsonby claimed the Auckland Championship this year, their first since 2011, taking their tally to a record 45.

They have also produced more than 40 All Blacks.

Ponsonby captain William Talataina-Mu, 23, attributed much of their success to their mantra: There is no easy pony.

At the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) International Rugby Sevens press conference at the SCC yesterday, the forward explained: "When you play Ponsonby, you know you are not going to get an easy game.

"Many people want to play for our premier and sevens teams just because of the rich history we have. We get a lot of good players and we push each other to become better."

The three-time SCC Sevens champions' work ethic is evident.

After touching down on Tuesday night following a 10½-hour flight from Auckland, Ponsonby had a morning fitness session on Wednesday to "blow out the cobwebs" before an afternoon training session to get used to the heat.

Along with Ponsonby, six-time SCC Sevens winners Daveta from Fiji are the other favourites among the 12 teams for the Ablitt Cup from tomorrow and Sunday at the Padang.

Asia will be represented by Hong Kong Dragons, featuring players who won this year's Asian Games, Japan's Kurumi and Tamariva, and Singapore's SCC and SCC Barbarians.

Last year, SCC lost 19-14 to Cotteslow in the Plate final, while the Barbarians were edged out by East Arnhem 26-24 in the Bowl final.

SCC captain Michael Oliver is looking forward to upsetting some bigger sides and better results, after training three times a week for the past three months.

The fly-half said: "We have worked hard on our fitness, defence and skills.

"It is important we get our structure right.We will try to be patient with the ball and break our opponents down.

"We are a really fit team. All of us can last the full 14 minutes and we are going out there for the win."

Besides the Ablitt Cup, the three-day tournament will also feature schools, college, mini rugby and corporate touch competitions.

Tickets are available at the door with an adult pass at $30 from tomorrow, while prices for students and full-time national servicemen are $10. All tickets exclude a $1 booking fee.