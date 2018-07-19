Praneeth shocked at Singapore Open

Sai Praneeth, the men's singles defending champion of the Singapore Badminton Open, was at a loss for words after a shock 16-21, 21-16, 21-18 defeat by Japan's Yu Igarashi in the first round of this year's tournament yesterday.

The 25-year-old Indian shuttler, ranked 28th in the world, had led 11-8, then 14-12, in the third set against Igarashi, but the 59th-ranked Japanese rallied to post a remarkable victory at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I don't know," the sixth seed mumbled, when asked what contributed to his early exit. "I was maybe under pressure. I was low on confidence."

Meanwhile, Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew flew the Republic's flag high when he became just the third local shuttler after Ronald Susilo (2008) and Derek Wong (2014) to reach the last 16 of the Singapore Open.

The world No. 176 defeated No. 39 Lucas Corvee of France 21-15, 21-16 in just 38 minutes.

The 21-year-old national serviceman will play South Korea's eighth seed Lee Hyun Il for a spot in the quarter-finals this afternoon.

Singapore's representative in the women's singles competition, Yeo Jia Min, also progressed into the last 16 after she beat Thailand's Porntip Buranaprasertsuk 21-12, 24-22. Yeo faces China's Cai Yanyan today. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ