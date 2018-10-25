Prospects to watch out for in the ONE Warrior series

Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior Series (OWS) is an exciting project seeking to find Asia’s next martial arts superstars.

The series documents ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin's journey throughout Asia with OWS Director Jonathan Fong as they get immersed in different countries and cultures, and evaluate the talent they offer.

Contracts are awarded to prospects who have the skills to compete against the other top up-and-coming talents from across the continent.

Each season of the series culminates in a live event in Singapore, where the most outstanding competitors can win a deal worth more than USD$100,000 to join the main ONE roster.

At ONE Warrior Series 1, three athletes were awarded contracts, though ONE Warrior Series 2 proved how difficult they are to earn, as no athlete managed to secure a spot in the world's largest martial arts organization.

On 11 October, OWS returned to Singapore for ONE Warrior Series 3 at Zepp@Big Box Singapore with its biggest card yet, featuring 17 bouts.

In the end, New Zealand-based Filipino warrior Mark Fairtex Abelardo was awarded a coveted contract after defeating Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Several other prospects may also not be too far away from being ready for the bright lights of ONE's flagship events thanks to their performances so far, including this quartet.

Eto Kimihiro

OWS is now on its third event, and all three featured the “Fighting Salaryman” in the final match.

After stumbling against contract winner Dae Sung Park on the first show, the Japanese warrior came back strong with a second-round armbar of fellow countryman Yusaku Inoue – who had previously defeated Park.

At ONE Warrior Series 3, Eto was matched against America's JD Fairtex Hardwick, who won his first two OWS matches via first-round stoppages.

Eto Kimihiro PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

While Hardwick was able to deal damage early in this bout, Eto kept his composure and took advantage of a misstep from the U.S. Army veteran in the second round and finished him off with an arm triangle choke.

Eto’s continued success in OWS could propel him to become to the main roster very soon, and with ONE set to debut in Japan next year, he should be a popular addition to one of the Tokyo cards.

Ryuto Sawada

Another Japanese prospect in the series is Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada. At ONE Warrior Series 2, Sawada submitted Mohd Fouzein, who was aiming for a return to ONE after appearing in ONE: RETURN OF WARRIORS in 2013.

Sawada continued his success when he took on Ismael Bandiwan of the Philippines, who also won at the previous show.

The Japanese warrior was able to take his opponent to the ground at will when he wanted to, as he took Bandiwan down three times and controlled him from there.

In his final takedown, Sawada was able to roll through for an armbar that he locked in deep. Bandiwan could not hold on until the end of the round, and he tapped out with just 30 seconds remaining.

The win raised Sawada’s record to 11-4, and by going undefeated in his appearances in OWS, he’s taken two positive steps towards his goal of making it in the ONE cage.

Emmanuel Onyedikachi

Emmanuel “The Biafran Warrior” Onyedikachi of Nigeria in undefeated across three OWS events.

In his first appearance in the series, he battled newcomer Nat Natchayangkul through three rounds before coming away with the unanimous decision victory – the Cambodia-based African’s first professional victory in mixed martial arts.

Emmanuel Onyedikachi PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Onyedikachi showed his Kun Khmer prowess in his second outing when he took on Indian cage veteran Sandeep Kumar Dahiya. The hulking Nigerian focused his kicks on his opponent's right leg, which took their toll on the Indian warrior as the match wore on. After another pinpoint kick to his calf, Dahiya signaled for the referee to stop the contest, conceding the match at the 2:44 mark of the first round.

In his latest appearance, Xie Xiaoxiang of China tried to stop the Onyedikachi freight train, but he was overpowered on the feet, with powerful leg kicks and heavy punches.

Taking the Nigerian to the ground was a tall task for Xie, as Onyedikachi’s strength proved to be too much for the Chinese athlete to handle, and after three rounds of action, “The Biafran Warrior” who came out with the decision win. With his natural power, he could beef up ONE's light heavyweight division soon.

Hyun Jin Lee

After a successful professional debut at ONE Warrior Series 1, Korean featherweight Hyun Jin Lee made his second appearance in the series at the third event.

Lee was able to stop fellow debutant Shafkat Khodzhkulov of Tajikistan with a triangle choke at the 3:49 mark of their encounter in his first outing. In his second, he took on undefeated America's Michael Walker, who submitted Khodzhkulov with a rear-naked choke in less than two minutes at ONE Warrior Series 2.

The American displayed powerful leg kicks to start the contest, as he went right at the towering Korean. Towards the end of the round, Lee was caught in a precarious position, as Walker attempted a couple of armbars right before the bell rang.

In the second stanza, the Walker was more cautious after expending a lot of energy in the first round. A head kick dropped him, and Lee took the opportunity to pounce on his opponent until the referee put a stop to the contest.

Lee has so far lived up to the hype from his home country, and his two victories only reinforce it was well deserved.