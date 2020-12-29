Public use of schools' sports facilities extended to March 14

The Dual-Use Scheme had resumed last month after being suspended in March.

The public use of selected school sports facilities on weekends under the Dual-Use Scheme (DUS) has been extended to March 14, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced in a Facebook post yesterday.

The scheme, which allows members of the public to book 50 chargeable fields and 119 indoor sport halls in 135 primary and secondary schools, had previously resumed only for the year-end school holidays after being suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Singapore entering Phase 3 of its reopening yesterday, members of the public can continue to access these facilities. Bookings can be made in advance through the ActiveSG app from today.

National sports agency Sport Singapore said the safety measures include:

Badminton: Maximum of eight persons plus an instructor/coach per court are allowed into the indoor sports halls under DUS.

Other sports (eg. netball, volleyball, basketball and floorball): Maximum of eight persons per group plus a service provider (such as an instructor or coach) are allowed into the indoor sports halls. Multiple groups can share the court, but must maintain 2m distancing between individuals and 3m distancing between groups.

Use of chargeable fields under DUS: Maximum of 50 persons are allowed on each field with 3m distancing between groups of eight.

Urging everyone to continue observing safe management measures, Mr Tong said: "These DUS facilities are being shared with schools and other users, so please do be mindful, and everyone can exercise safely."

SportSG and the Ministry of Education will assess the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation and jointly review the feasibility of extending public use of DUS facilities beyond March 14. Visit www.myactivesg.com for details.