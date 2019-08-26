P.V. Sindhu and Kento Momota clinch world titles

P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to win a BWF World Championship title when she triumphed in the women's singles final last night.

The world No. 5 defeated Japan's fourth-ranked Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in 37 minutes to avenge her loss in the 2017 final. Sindhu had also lost last year's final to Spain's Carolina Marin.

In the men's singles final, Japan's top seed Kento Momota romped to the title after a 21-9, 21-3 win over fifth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

The women's doubles final was an all-Japanese affair with top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara pipping second seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-11, 20-22, 23-21.