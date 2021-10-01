Qatar to host F1 night race in November

Formula One will race in Qatar for the first time in November, with a 10-year deal then following from 2023 after the country has hosted football's World Cup next year.

Next month's race, scheduled for Nov 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit outside Doha, will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of grands prix on this year's 22-race calendar.

Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March, while Saudi Arabia's first race is scheduled for Dec 5 and Abu Dhabi ends the season on Dec 12.

The Nov 21 slot had been left vacant on a rejigged calendar after the cancellation of the Japanese round at Suzuka, one of several races that dropped off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Losail is best known for hosting the MotoGP season-opener, a night race. The floodlit Qatar race will start at 6pm (11pm, Singapore time).