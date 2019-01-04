Radeem Rahman motivated by his 2019 goals

2018 has been a memorable year for Radeem Rahman.

The Singaporean, who competes in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division, made a successful return to the cage earlier this May at ONE: Grit And Glory by submitting Tang De Pan via rear-naked choke in 79 seconds.

This remarkable turnabout marks a pivotal point in the 31-year-old’s martial arts journey. Once a pioneer in Singapore’s martial arts scene, he was beset by injuries and struggled to stay healthy enough to compete regularly.

Rahman’s triumphant comeback in 2018 marks the second time for the Singaporean, who was similarly victorious in his return bout at ONE: Honor And Glory in 2014.

More recently though, his attempt to add another victory to his professional record was denied by Japanese grappling legend Masakazu "Ashikan Judan" Imanari’s armbar during their short notice contest at ONE: Pursuit Of Greatness.

Through surgeries, rehabilitation, and recovery, Rahman has never wavered in his desire to compete. His passion for martial arts reaches a depth only few understand, and his quest for improvement continues to keep him in a sport where many of his peers have fallen off.

“I have a goal, and I know I still have more to show in the cage.” he shares.

“When I get the chance to compete in the cage, it’s both an opportunity to express what I have learned and to also gain new knowledge on what I need to learn and improve upon. I want to see how far I can go and how far I can push myself.”

From his days juggling multiple jobs to afford a membership at Evolve, to a stunning first-round TKO win in his debut in September 2011, Rahman has come a long way.

Now, with the arrival of 2019, the Singaporean is healthy and yearning for competition.

Admittedly, the chance to challenge ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon for the gold motivates him, but he knows he will need to face the division's top contenders first.

“I am looking forward to fighting and winning three or four times in 2019. With a win streak, I am confident a World Title shot will present itself,” he explains.

“I feel every victory brings me one step closer to the ONE Bantamweight World Title. I learned a lot by reviewing my match against Imanari.

"Since we now have big name signings like Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson, and Sage Northcutt, everyone will be stepping up their game. I am ready to test myself against the next opponent, whoever he may be.”

Rahman has lofty goals for his mixed martial arts career, but he is also thrilled about a new development in his personal life.

The Singaporean will be starting a family this year, and he is excited about kicking off this new chapter.

While most people could be frightened about their new parental responsibilities, the bantamweight is ready to embrace his new role.

“Definitely having a family of my own is going to be a new challenge, but I feel ready and I am not scared. I have traveled all around the world, competing in martial arts. I was able to learn so much about different cultures and the way people live from my many travels,” he explains.

“Furthermore, I have battled injuries and came out stronger than before. It builds my character and more than just my goal of becoming a complete martial artist, I want to be the best father and husband I can be.”

With a memorable 2018 in the books, Rahman has plenty of great things to look forward to this year.

He plans to showcase his remarkable improvement, inch closer to a title shot, and try to become the best martial artist and family man he can be.