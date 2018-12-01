Rain no dampener for a walk

Participants setting off on the Skechers Friendship Walk on Dec 1 (Sat).

The December rain did not dampen the mood at the inaugural Skechers Friendship Walk 2018 on Saturday night (Dec 1).

Over 2,000 participants gathered at Gardens by the Bay East to celebrate friendship and family bonds, turning it into an evening of fun and joy as they completed the 5km route.

Besides encouraging a healthy lifestyle, the event also raised funds for Sunbeam Place, a residential home for the Children’s Society.