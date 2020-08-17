Sports

Record 156th career podium finish as Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP

Aug 17, 2020

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row yesterday to take a record 156th career podium finish and stretch his championship lead to 37 points.

The victory from pole position was the 88th of the Mercedes driver's career, leaving him three short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest challenger in the championship, finished second while Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes. - REUTERS

