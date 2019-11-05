Record 85 million viewership for ONE: Century event

Siblings Angela Lee and Christian Lee both won titles during the ONE: Century event in Tokyo on Oct 13.

ONE Championship has announced that its historic 100th live event, ONE: Century, which took place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Oct 13, drew a record-breaking 85 million viewers worldwide across all platforms, according to official data tabulated by Nielsen, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said: “I am thrilled to announce that ONE: Century broke all viewership records and stands today as the most-watched martial arts event in history with over 85 million viewers worldwide.

"China alone brought in over 10 million viewers on live terrestrial TV and digital platforms. Asia is the world's largest media market in terms of eyeballs with over three billion viewers in the same three-hour time zone.

"ONE Championship is broadcast on free-to-air TV and digital platforms every week in every major country in Asia. Even with the 85-million viewership number, we have barely scratched the surface of the full viewership potential in Asia.

"When we put together this mega event, our team knew that it had the potential to do big numbers across Asia. I am full of gratitude and appreciation to the greatest fans in the world for your love and support.

"I would also like to thank our incredible ONE Championship athletes for their excellent performances. It was a night of explosive action, showcasing authentic world championship martial arts at the highest level in the world.”