Red Bull boss Horner: Two-stop Singapore GP will add excitement

The Singapore Grand Prix, with its night race, is one of the biggest highlights on the Formula One calendar, said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"Street circuits are always very exciting," Horner said at the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing headquarters in Milton Keynes, England, on Tuesday.

"Singapore is one of the, if not the biggest highlight on the race calendar. Under the lights of the night race, the spectacular scenery, it's super cool to race there."

Asked how the Marina Bay circuit could be improved, he suggested a two-stop race.

"The Singapore GP, while always an exciting race, is a tough race. It is a physically hard race," he said.

"It is tough on the car, it is tough on the drivers and the tyres play a key role.

"Hence, one-stop races aren't too exciting. We need to get back to two-stop races to get variance between the cars."

Horner is also excited that there will be another street circuit in Hanoi next year.

DELIGHTED

"We are delighted that there is going to be another street circuit in Vietnam next year."

But Sean Dunnett, racing technical adviser from fuels and lubricants company ExxonMobil, a partner of Red Bull since 2017, thinks the "Singapore race is almost unmatched".

"If any race is going to be classed as dull, it will be Monaco (also a street circuit) because of its layout," said Dunnett.

"Singapore definitely has locations where you can overtake. In some degree, it shows the driver's skill... drivers have to wait their time and not make sudden dives.

"Also, I'm sure I'm not the only person who likes to see small crashes or where teams have to work harder.

"So, in Singapore, you are going to get punished if you don't control your car in the way you want.

"From a fan perspective, the Singapore race is almost unmatched."

Mike Humphries, global sponsorship and motorsport adviser with ExxonMobil, added: "It may be harder to overtake at the Marina Bay circuit, but the challenging street layout tends to produce crashes and bring out the safety car.

"Who doesn't like to see the crashes?"