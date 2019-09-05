Red Bull test new power unit for Singapore GP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly will start this Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at the back of the grid due to power unit changes, engine partners Honda said yesterday.
Both will use Honda's latest "Spec 4" unit, taking them beyond their engine allocation for the season.
By taking penalties at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar, Red Bull aim to give Verstappen a better chance for the Sept 20-22 Singapore GP, where grid position is more important and overtaking is difficult. - REUTERS
Emre Can livid after being left out of Juve's Champions League squad
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reacted with fury yesterday after Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri left him off the club's Champions League squad.
"I'm furious, I don't understand, I'm totally shocked because I was promised something else these past few weeks," said Can, who is with the Germany squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
"The phone call (with Sarri) lasted less than a minute and there was no explanation," said Can. "I want to play and will play in the Champions League."- AFP
Yeo Jia Min ousted by world No. 9 Michelle Li
Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min lost 21-19, 21-14 to world No. 9 Michelle Li of Canada in the first round of the Yonex Chinese Taipei Open yesterday.
Yeo, ranked world No. 27, led for much of the first game but the second-seeded Li turned the tables after rallying to draw level at 18-18.
This was Yeo's first match since the 20-year-old achieved the historic feat of becoming the first Singaporean to reach the women's singles quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, last month.
