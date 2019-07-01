Red Bull's Max Verstappen ends Mercedes' run, but steward investigate

Max Verstappen overcame a poor start to storm to the sixth victory of his career and end Mercedes' record unbeaten start to the season when he triumphed in yesterday's thrilling Austrian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Dutchman, who won last year's race at the Spielberg circuit, recovered after dropping to seventh and charged through to battle past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with two laps remaining.

His dramatic overtaking move was immediately announced as under investigation by the stewards, Leclerc feeling that he was given insufficient space as Verstappen forced him wide off the circuit.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas came home third ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari and defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes, the series leader having suffered front-wing and heating problems.

British rookie Lando Norris was an excellent sixth for McLaren ahead of Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull, Carlos Sainz who finished eighth in the second McLaren after starting from the back of the grid, Kimi Raikkonen and his Alfa Romeo teammate Antionio Giovinazzi.

"After that start, I thought my race was over," said Verstappen. "But after the pit-stops, we were flying. It was hard racing - and if that's not allowed, what's the point in racing in F1. We may as well go home."

AUSTRIAN GP RESULTS (Top 5) 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1hr 22min 01.822sec 2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +2.724s 3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +18.960s 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +19.610s 5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +22.805s DRIVER STANDINGS (Top 5) 1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 197points 2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 166 pts 3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 126 pt 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 123 pts 5 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 105 pts CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS (Top 5) 1 Mercedes 363 points 2 Ferrari 228 pts 3 Red Bull 169 pts 4 McLaren Renault 52 pts 5 Renault 32 pts

His victory brought Red Bull's engine supplier Honda their first win since the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix after returning to Formula One.