Register early for Sundown Marathon

Dec 07, 2018 06:00 am

Super early-bird registration for next year's Osim Sundown Marathon Singapore, which takes place on June 1 at the F1 Pit Building, has started.

Registration is available at the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore Expo, which ends tomorrow at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre (Halls B and C).

Those who register at the roadshow will enjoy a special registration rate and receive an Osim Sundown Marathon Singapore goodie bag. Go to sundownmarathon.com/sg/ for more information.

