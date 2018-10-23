Ricciardo vents frustration on wall after engine failure

Angry Australian Daniel Ricciardo left his mark at the US Grand Prix by punching through a wall in the Red Bull hospitality suite after suffering yet another engine failure.

The power cut-out happened while he was in fourth place, having seen off a challenge from Ferrari's Formula One title contender Sebastian Vettel.

"He's taken out his frustration in his room by putting his fist through the wall, which you can totally relate to," said team boss Christian Horner.

"I'm sure he'll be having a word with his future employers about it - it's so frustrating to keep losing him from races at the moment."

Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull at the end of the season for Renault, who provide his current team with their engines under Tag Heuer branding.

Horner said the failure was exactly the same one as Ricciardo suffered in Bahrain earlier in the year.

"It looks like a major issue in the energy store and it just takes out all the power," he said.

"We've got another energy store within the allocation without having to take a penalty and the Renault guys in the garage have obviously apologised, which we appreciate, but the frustration is for Daniel.

"He knows it's not a team issue, he knows it's nothing we've done. He can't get his head around why it keeps happening to him."

Ricciardo, whose Dutch teammate Max Verstappen finished second after starting 18th, lasted only eight laps before the failure.

"I couldn't even communicate with any one on the radio so it looks like a battery failure," he said.

"Now, seeing how the race played out makes it even harder to take as it could have been pretty interesting and it was a great afternoon for Max."

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Vettel welcomes the team's return to form, but said they had taken too long to realise the mistakes in their development programme.

The four-time champion, who kept alive his faint title hopes by finishing fourth behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, said the team did not understand what was wrong with their upgrades.

REVERT

Ferrari abandoned their recent updates and reverted to older car specifications at the Circuit of the Americas and were rewarded with Kimi Raikkonen's first win for the team since 2009.

Vettel's hopes of a victory to reboot his title bid were wrecked when he clashed with Ricciardo's Red Bull on the opening lap.

Of Ferrari's victory, he said: "You can see it is good news, but you can also see it is bad news. It took too long.

"If we have to go back to a car that has been competitive three or four months ago, then surely it cannot be good news if you think about it?"