Ridhwan's March 29 rematch is on

Singapore boxer Muhamad Ridhwan's upcoming rematch against Namibian veteran Paulus Ambunda will go ahead as planned.

Doubts over the March 29 clash had been raised after Ridhwan caused a stir with a Facebook post last Friday, saying that he is "retiring".

But the boxer's promotion Ringstar yesterday issued a confirmed list of the 12 fights that will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 29. They include Ridhwan's highly anticipated bout against Ambunda for the WBC Silver featherweight title.

Co-main events include IBO bantamweight champion Michael Dasmarinas' meeting with Kenny Demecillo for the IBF World Title Eliminator.

Tickets, ranging from $38 to $118, go on sale from Friday through sportshub.com.sg/RidhwanAmbunda