Rising injury toll for All Blacks
World rugby champions New Zealand go into their first pre-World Cup training camp today hampered by a rising injury toll and expecting more casualties before they defend their title in Japan in September.
Damian McKenzie is the latest to be sidelined after limping off with knee damage during Saturday's bruising Super Rugby derby match between the Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues.
The utility back joins at least nine other All Blacks on an injury list headed by Sonny Bill Williams and Owen Franks. - AFP
