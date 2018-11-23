Roach back in Pacquiao's corner for January bout

Veteran trainer Freddie Roach has agreed to reunite with Manny Pacquiao for the Filipino fighter's bout with Adrien Broner in January, it was reported on Wednesday.

A Sports Illustrated report, citing a text message from Roach, said he had agreed to work with Pacquiao again following late-night talks with the fighter on Tuesday.

"Manny reached out directly," Roach was quoted as saying. "We sat together one-on-one. I'll be in his corner Jan 19."

Roach and Pacquiao split abruptly after a 16-year partnership following the Filipino's defeat by Jeff Horn in 2017.

Roach was reported to have been upset by his dismissal, and was caught by surprise when Pacquiao announced on Monday that he planned to rehire the trainer for his Jan 19 fight in Las Vegas against Broner.

At that point, the two had apparently not talked since 2017.