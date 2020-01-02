Robert Kubica joins Alfa Romeo as reserve driver

Robert Kubica has joined Alfa Romeo as their 2020 reserve driver, the role the Pole carried out 14 years ago when he made his Formula One debut with the Swiss-based team then known as BMW Sauber.

The deal announced yesterday also sees Polish oil company PKN Orlen, which backed the 35-year-old's comeback last season at former champions Williams, become a co-title sponsor of the team in a multi-year partnership.

Kubica's big break came in 2006 when he became Poland's first F1 racer, replacing Canada's 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve at BMW Sauber and going on to win with them at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Pole, who suffered a near-fatal rally accident in 2011 that partially severed his right arm, scored tail-enders Williams' only point last year in a remarkable comeback clouded by the team's inability to provide a competitive car.

He announced his departure in September and has since been replaced by Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the team's 2019 reserve.