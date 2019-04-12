Rugby Australia to sack Folau over anti-gay post

Rugby Australia yesterday said it intends to terminate superstar Israel Folau's contract over his latest anti-gay rant, throwing the Wallabies' World Cup plans into disarray.

Chief executive Raelene Castle said they had made repeated and unsuccessful attempts to contact the fullback since his incendiary Instagram post claiming "hell awaits" gays on Wednesday.

"In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract," the statement said.

Folau is Super Rugby's all-time top try-scorer and one of the game's most electrifying runners with ball in hand.

He had been considered crucial for the Wallabies' hopes at this year's World Cup in Japan.

But his extreme religious views have repeatedly rankled with supporters, Rugby Australia and sponsors.