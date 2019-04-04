Rugby greats heading here as ambassadors for HSBC Singapore 7s

Fiji rugby legend Waisale Serevi conducting a clinic at the Padang while he was in Singapore in 2016.

Several rugby greats will be in Singapore next week as ambassadors for the April 13-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the Singapore Sports Hub.

They are Fiji's Waisale Serevi, Australia's George Gregan, long-serving New Zealand Sevens captain DJ Forbes and Huriana Manuel, the New Zealand Black Ferns captain who led her team to the inaugural World Series title and World Champions title in 2013.

The organisers made the announcement yesterday, confirming that the quartet will be involved in several community events and clinics to promote the sport of rugby sevens.

Huriana, who will be leading an all-girls coaching clinic as part of HSBC's global grassroots programme to nurture budding talent, said: "It's great to be headed back to Singapore and to continue my work as an ambassador for the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

"Seeing the junior rugby players at the Ruck and Rumble in 2018 was a real exciting experience for me and I believe the game of rugby is headed in the right direction with emphasis on providing opportunities for our youth.

"The girls game is of particular interest to me and watching the young female athletes play really made me want to get back into the game."

The Kiwi, who bounced back from injury to book her place and win a silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games, will be joined by Serevi who is widely regarded as one of the best Sevens players of all time.

No stranger to the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens scene, Forbes will also be returning to the city state, and joining Huriana, Serevi and Gregan to lead a SportCares clinic on April 11.

The six-time Sevens Series title winner said: "It's always a wonderful feeling coming to Singapore and I am excited to be part of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens 2019."

In addition to all the rugby action, fans and attendees of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens may also look forward to a plethora of entertainment offerings, such as the all-new Singapore Sevens Splash Party featuring local artists Joshua Simon, Glen Wee, Joie Tan, Astronauts, M1ldl1fe and Leandra, and opportunities to meet the ambassadors in and around the National Stadium.

Tickets for the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens are available and on sale from $19 for youth and $39 for adults.

Family packages and premium tickets can be purchased via the Singapore 7s website www.singapore7s.sg, Sports Hub Tix website www.sportshubtix.sg, hotline +65 3158 7888, Sports Hub Tix Box Office at Singapore Indoor Stadium and all SingPost outlets.