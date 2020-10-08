Run for charity with Singapore Pools x Metta Virtual Race
Metta Welfare Association, a local charity that serves the vulnerable, is organising the Singapore Pools x Metta Virtual Race to raise funds for a good cause.
Runners can register at www.metta.org.sg/mettavirtualrace and take part as an individual (cost: $25) clocking 20km or as a team of two to five persons, clocking 200km ($22 per pax). The distances must be clocked by Oct 31.
Singapore Pools will provide donations based on distance covered, up to a cap of $60,000.
Runners will each get a jersey and e-cert. Proceeds from the run will go towards helping over 1,250 children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities and the elderly in need.
