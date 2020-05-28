Run for Heroes 2020: Run 1km in support of our frontline heroes

Run for Heroes participants get two wristbands - one for them to keep, the other for a frontline hero.

Run for Heroes 2020, a non-profit initiative that seeks to garner support for our frontline workers and raise contributions for the Courage Fund, has been launched.

Participants just need to complete 1km on their own and they will be entitled to two red-and-white wristbands - one for them to keep and the other for a frontline hero with a personalised message of thanks.

Praising the initiative, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said: "Run for Heroes 2020 is one such initiative that rallies Singaporeans to show their appreciation for frontliners and raises funds for The Courage Fund."

The Courage Fund helps to support those whose lives have been impacted by Covid-19.

Each 1km slot for Run for Heroes costs $9.50. To register, go to www.runforheroes.sg.

The run should be completed by Aug 8, 11.59pm. It will be recorded by recognised fitness trackers, which will be verified upon submission.