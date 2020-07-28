Run for Heroes to mark National Day with two new categories

Run for Heroes 2020, a non-profit initiative that seeks to garner support for our frontline workers and raise contributions for the Courage Fund, will be introducing two expanded categories next month to commemorate Singapore's 55th National Day.

The virtual running initiative was officially launched last month. As with the previous 1km category, the new SG55 Challenge and the SG550 Challenge can be completed over the course of August and logged through fitness or step trackers.

This ensures that safe distancing measures can be adhered to, and participants can pace out their runs at their own convenience, though race distances should be completed by 11.59pm on Aug 31.

Participants of the two new categories will also receive a personalised Run for Heroes mask and event tee-shirt as part of their race entitlements.

To register, participants can go to www.runforheroes.sg.