Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies from brain injuries

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, has died from brain injuries suffered in a fight in Maryland, the Russian boxing federation announced yesterday.

"Maxim Dadashev has died in the United States following injuries sustained during his fight with Subriel Matias," the federation said.

He underwent emergency brain surgery in Washington after his super-lightweight bout with Puerto Rican Matias on Friday was stopped after the 11th round by his cornerman James "Buddy" McGirt.

Dadashev, known as "Mad Max", was unable to walk to the dressing room and was immediately hospitalised. Doctors operated to relieve pressure from the swelling on his brain.