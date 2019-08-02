S$12 million fund announced to help the disadvantaged through sport

Minister Grace Fu (in the background) at the Inclusive Sports Festival at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Disadvantaged individuals in the community can soon expect greater access to sports, thanks to a new $12 million fund by SportCares, the philanthropic arm of Sport Singapore.

This multi-million dollar initiative - called the SportCares Communities of Care Fund (CoCF) - was announced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the Inclusive Sports Festival at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Minister Fu shared that by 2023, the fund will aid vulnerable individuals, youths and seniors, as well as persons with disabilities and those with special needs.

She said: "Sport has the power to improve the physical, socio-emotional well-being of people and transform lives.

"We want everyone in the society to have access to sport, whether you have special needs, or come from underprivileged background.

"The CoCF expands access to opportunities to participate fully in sport by supporting ground-up initiatives from the public to reach the under-served segments."

SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin, who was also present at the festival, declared that the fund is another avenue to reach out to disadvantaged individuals in the community.

He said: "This year, we want to emphasise the spirit of giving that makes Singapore special to us and encourage more people to show care for fellow citizens.

"We are excited to be able to do more for the community and drive home the message that no one gets left behind."

Under the CoCF, there are four types of support - the Starter, Research and Development grants and SportCares bursaries, which are available for children from low-income families, youths, disabled persons and seniors to participate in sport.

The Starter grant provides seed funding for individuals or organisations with innovative sport-based ideas that help communities grow and improve.

The Research grant funds studies that strengthen the evidence base for sport-based social development and community initiatives.

The Development grant will seek to enhance the delivery capabilities of organisations and networks that are selected as SportCares intermediaries.

Shaun Wang, 29, director at Glyph, a social enterprise that provides holistic education and sports programmes for less privileged children and youths, said that his firm will be applying for the Development grant.

Glyph runs sports programmes from their only centre in the central area for about 280 children and youths a month.

Wang shared that it has at least 1,000 registered members.

With the grant, he hopes to open up more centres and reach over 2,000 members.

Said Wang: "It's really about wanting to broaden our reach. As a social enterprise, it is important to build a sustainable community which doesn't just rely on donations.

"Through sport, we want the kids to build human qualities. Sports is a positive force to teach some of the better values.

"We can also leverage on SportCares' expertise and support so as to develop a more robust curriculum in terms of the programmes we offer."