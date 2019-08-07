Saudi Arabia and Formula One in talks: Report

Saudi Arabia and Formula One are discussing the possibility of holding a race in the country, and team bosses have been asked for an opinion, sources said yesterday.

The Times newspaper reported that Formula One and the 10 teams would seek reassurance on issues including human rights, gender equality and media freedom before any race could happen.

Multiple informed sources confirmed to Reuters the substance of the report.

They added, however, that Formula One had discussions with many would-be hosts around the world which ultimately came to nothing.

The Times suggested a Saudi race could become a reality as soon as 2021, with the schedule already expected to stretch to a record 22 races next year.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said in Hungary at the weekend that F1 could see an expansion to 24 races.