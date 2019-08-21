SBF's night of 'Rock and Bowl'

The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) celebrating “Let’s Rock and Bowl” Canon Ambassador Night with more than 100 dignitaries, corporate companies, partners and guests.

The remake of ABBA, made up of (front, from left) SBF President Mrs Jessie Phua and her husband Mr Jimmy Phua, (back, from left) vice-president Dr Valerie Teo and honorary secretary Mr Delane Lim taking part in the fun bowl.

The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) celebrated “Let’s Rock and Bowl” Canon Ambassador Night with more than 100 dignitaries, corporate companies, partners and guests at its Temasek Club premises on Wednesday (Aug 21).

The event also served to commemorate the long-standing partnership between SBF and Canon.

The remake of ABBA, made up of SBF president Jessie Phua and her husband Jimmy Phua, honorary secretary Delane Lim and vice-president Dr Valerie Teo took part in the fun bowl.

The youth bowlers were also put to the test in a “lip-sync battle” to Bon Jovi’s “It’s My life”.