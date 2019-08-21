Sports

SBF's night of 'Rock and Bowl'

SBF's night of 'Rock and Bowl'
The remake of ABBA, made up of (front, from left) SBF President Mrs Jessie Phua and her husband Mr Jimmy Phua, (back, from left) vice-president Dr Valerie Teo and honorary secretary Mr Delane Lim taking part in the fun bowl. PHOTO: Eldridge Chang, Singapore Bowling Federation
SBF's night of 'Rock and Bowl'
The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) celebrating “Let’s Rock and Bowl” Canon Ambassador Night with more than 100 dignitaries, corporate companies, partners and guests.PHOTO: Eldridge Chang, Singapore Bowling Federation
Aug 21, 2019 11:51 pm

The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) celebrated “Let’s Rock and Bowl” Canon Ambassador Night with more than 100 dignitaries, corporate companies, partners and guests at its Temasek Club premises on Wednesday (Aug 21).

The event also served to commemorate the long-standing partnership between SBF and Canon.

The remake of ABBA, made up of SBF president Jessie Phua and her husband Jimmy Phua, honorary secretary Delane Lim and vice-president Dr Valerie Teo took part in the fun bowl.

The youth bowlers were also put to the test in a “lip-sync battle” to Bon Jovi’s “It’s My life”.

Arianne Tay, 15, has won her first international title.
Sports

Singapore bowler Arianne clinches her first international title at 15

Related Stories

Singapore bowler Iliya, 20, wins HK Open

Singapore bowler Amabel Chua, 19, clinches first senior title

Teenage bowlers take centrestage at Singapore Nationals

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

bowlingSingapore Bowling Federation