Schmeichel praised in Danes' 1-0 win over Peru

Kasper Schmeichel - son of Manchester United goalkeeping legend Peter - was showered with praise after his acrobatics helped earn Denmark a 1-0 win over Peru on Saturday to get their World Cup off to a good start.

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen redeemed himself with the winner in Saransk after conceding a first-half penalty, awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which Christian Cueva blasted over the crossbar.

Leicester City shot-stopper Schmeichel pulled off a string of saves to deny Peru's attack and especially Paolo Guerrero, who went close after coming on for the final 30 minutes.

"He is acrobatic, he's fast on his feet and his goal-line play is probably one of the best in the world, that is his strength," Denmark coach Age Hareide said of the 31-year-old.

Schmeichel's heroics and Poulsen's finishing helped Denmark extend their unbeaten run to 16 games and ended Peru's 15-match streak without defeat.