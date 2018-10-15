Schumacher's son tipped for great things

Mick Schumacher, the teenage son of the stricken Michael Schumacher, was described as having the potential to become "one of the sport's greats" after being crowned Formula Three European champion on Saturday, fuelling speculation of a Formula One career.

"We will now think more intensively about next year and the decision will be made in the next few days," Schumacher told broadcaster n-tv, without giving details.

Toto Wolff, the powerful head of world Formula One champions Mercedes, tipped the teenager for great things.

"He has proven himself and can become a great in our sport," said Wolff.

His first F3 title means Schumacher has qualified for an FIA "super licence", a prerequisite for the jump to Formula One, and follows on from his father, who won the German F3 championship 28 years ago.

With one F3 race left this season, the 19-year-old finished second in the day's second race at Germany's Hockenheim circuit to leave him with an unassailable lead in the championship.

"It's hard to describe, I'm just grateful, I'm living my dream," he said.

"The title was my goal from the beginning, I never stopped believing it. We drivers do what we love. And when it is successful, it is the best feeling you can have."

Schumacher had been a picture of concentration in the final laps to hold second and secure the title, but punched the air after crossing the finish line.

Estonia's Juri Vips took the chequered flag, but all the attention was on Schumacher, who dominated the second half of the F3 season after claiming five straight wins last month.

He hugged his team after finishing on the podium for the 13th time in 29 races this season.

Schumacher, who started racing in karting aged nine, used to compete as "Mick Betsch", taking his mum Corinna's maiden name to avoid attention.