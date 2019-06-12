Sebastian Vettel deserves penalty: Nico Rosberg

Sebastian Vettel fully deserved the penalty that cost him victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said.

Rosberg, who won his title with Mercedes, defended race stewards on Monday after they drew a storm of criticism from fans and former drivers.

He also criticised Ferrari's Vettel, a four-time champion, for making the mistake that led to the 5sec penalty and then complaining afterwards.

"Vettel was screaming 'I have dirt on my tyres, I was out of control, where do you want me to go... I was struggling to control the car, and I couldn't see Lewis (Hamilton)'," Rosberg said on his YouTube channel.

"OK great. But Lewis is there. So the rule says when you go off the track, you need to rejoin safely.

"It's very, very clear that unfortunately it was an unsafe return to the track. That is the rule... a penalty is deserved in that case."