Sebastian Vettel makes e-racing debut
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel made his e-sports debut in last Saturday's Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button.
The German has time on his hands with the Formula One's season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers hoping for a restart in Austria in early July.
The four-time champion finished 15th and 12th respectively after being caught up in incidents on the virtual version of the Sepang circuit that hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017.
While Vettel, 32, and Button, 40, are both actual Malaysian Grand Prix winners, 73-year-old Fittipaldi's time was in the 1970s, when the real Brabham BT44s, simulated in the virtual race, were around. - REUTERS
