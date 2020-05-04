Sebastian Vettel makes e-racing debut

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel made his e-sports debut in last Saturday's Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button.

The German has time on his hands with the Formula One's season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers hoping for a restart in Austria in early July.

The four-time champion finished 15th and 12th respectively after being caught up in incidents on the virtual version of the Sepang circuit that hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017.