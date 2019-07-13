Second straight defeat for Angela Lee

Michelle Nicolini (right) wins her strawweight bout against Angela Lee by unanimous decision.

ONE Championship star Angela Lee suffered a second straight defeat after losing to Brazil's Michelle Nicolini at the ONE’s Masters of Destiny event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Nicolini, 37, showed her Brazilian ju-jitsu and grappling prowess by keeping much of the encounter on the ground, and eventually won the strawweight bout by unanimous decision at the Axiata Arena.

Lee, 23, had suffered her first career defeat in March, when she lost to China's Xiong Jingnan in a technical knockout.



With the loss, Lee – who fights under the Singapore flag – now has a 9-2 win-loss record.

Her next bout will be a rematch with Xiong in Tokyo on Oct 31, when she defends her atomweight title at ONE’s 100th show.