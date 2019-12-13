Second straight defeat for world champion P.V. Sindhu
India's world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the BWF World Championships, after her second straight defeat in Guangzhou last night.
She lost 20-22, 21 -16, 21-12 to China's Chen Yufei in a Group A match, a day after being beaten by Akane Yamaguchi.
The Japanese notched her second win by beating He Bingjiao 25-27, 21-10, 21-13. So did her compatriot Nozomi Okuhara, who beat Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-12, 21-10 in Group B.
In the men's competition, China's Chen Long lost 21-12, 21-11 to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.
Al Sadd wear out Hienghene in Club World Cup opener
Qatari football champions Al Sadd converted a free-kick given away with a back pass to the goalkeeper to set up a 3-1 extra-time win over New Caledonia's Hienghene Sport in the opening Club World Cup tie yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Doha, Qatar.
Cedric Sansot rolled the ball to his goalkeeper Rocky Nyikeine, who picked it up to concede a free-kick in the 10th minute of extra time.
Abdelkarim Hassan blasted his shot in and Pedro Miguel added a third goal to earn a second-round match against Mexican side Monterrey tomorrow. - REUTERS
New initiatives for Income Eco Run
Three new environmentally friendly initiatives will headline next year's Income Eco Run at the F1 Pit Building on April 26.
First, race packs will be eliminated completely.
Second, race bibs will not be used for the Zero Waste 5km Run and the Kids Dash categories.
Instead, bib numbers will be printed on the running vest to reduce wastage.
Also, produce bags will be given to finishers to encourage runners to reduce the use of plastic bags during their daily grocery shopping.
For more information and to register, please visit http://incomeecorun.sg
