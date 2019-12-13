Second straight defeat for world champion P.V. Sindhu

India's world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the BWF World Championships, after her second straight defeat in Guangzhou last night.

She lost 20-22, 21 -16, 21-12 to China's Chen Yufei in a Group A match, a day after being beaten by Akane Yamaguchi.

The Japanese notched her second win by beating He Bingjiao 25-27, 21-10, 21-13. So did her compatriot Nozomi Okuhara, who beat Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-12, 21-10 in Group B.

In the men's competition, China's Chen Long lost 21-12, 21-11 to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.