Second title in two weeks for bowler Charmaine

Singapore youth bowler Charmaine Chang emerged triumphant in the 19th Milo Storm U-22 International Junior All Stars Bowling Championship in Malaysia on Saturday (Dec 8).

The 19-year-old, who won the National Youth Championship just two weeks ago, defeated Nur Hazirah Ramli of Sarawak 255-211 in the stepladder finals at the Sunway Pyramid's Sunway Mega Lanes in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, to pocket the winner's prize money of RM18,000 (S$5,900).

Charmaine, a Year 1 human resource management student at the Singapore University of Social Science, was the top seed from a field of 36 girls after 10 games with a score of 2,376.

Said national assistant coach Vincent Lim: "Her first win (in an international competition) will help boost her confidence and self-belief. Two weeks ago, she won the National Youth Championship and I believed that helped her to be more mentally prepared in the stepladder finals.

"She created her own routine during the stepladder finals and committed to it to help her curb her nerves, helping her to win it."