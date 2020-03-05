Seven F1 teams threaten to sue FIA
The seven Formula One teams who do not use Ferrari power units yesterday threatened legal action against the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to force it to publish its report into the Italian team's engines.
Last season, several teams expressed suspicions after Ferrari gained in straight-line speed. The improvement was particularly noticeable after the mid-season break.
Following complaints by rival teams, the FIA investigated Ferrari last year. They released a statement last Friday, minutes before the end of winter testing, saying they had reached a "settlement" with Ferrari following "thorough technical investigations", the details of which "will remain confidential".
McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, AlphaTauri and Williams responded yesterday with a letter in which they said they "were surprised and shocked by the FIA's statement" and intended "to pursue full and proper disclosure" in this matter. - AFP
