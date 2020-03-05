Seven F1 teams threaten to sue FIA

The seven Formula One teams who do not use Ferrari power units yesterday threatened legal action against the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to force it to publish its report into the Italian team's engines.

Last season, several teams expressed suspicions after Ferrari gained in straight-line speed. The improvement was particularly noticeable after the mid-season break.

Following complaints by rival teams, the FIA investigated Ferrari last year. They released a statement last Friday, minutes before the end of winter testing, saying they had reached a "settlement" with Ferrari following "thorough technical investigations", the details of which "will remain confidential".