Shanti bags sprint double

Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira banished her injury demons in style by winning the women's 100m and 200m double at the Asean University Games in Myanmar.

Yesterday at the Wunna Theikdi Stadium, the 2015 SEA Games 200m champion took the 100m crown when she clocked 11.74sec.

In so doing, the second-year Singapore Management University accountancy undergrad has also qualified for next year's SEA Games as she bettered the 2017 SEA Games bronze-medal mark of 11.76s which she had set.

On Friday, Pereira had won the 200m in 24.12.