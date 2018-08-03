Shi ends Lin Dan's hopes of sixth world title

Badminton legend Lin Dan's bid for a sixth world title met a sorry end, as the man widely regarded as the best player of all time was well beaten by Chinese compatriot Shi Yuqi in the last 16.

The 34-year-old "Super Dan" was the most high-profile casualty on a day when men's No. 1 and reigning champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and women's No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan both progressed in Nanjing, China.

Lin, a two-time Olympic and five-time world champion, may be reaching the end of his career, but he remains the biggest draw in badminton. The crowd willed him on against Shi, 22, but Lin bowed out with a whimper, 21-15, 21-9.

Shi, the third seed, joins Axelsen and Japan's strongly fancied Kento Momota in the quarter-finals of the World Championships.

Axelsen pulled through against 10th seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong and will play China's Olympic champion Chen Long in a mouthwatering showdown.

Axelsen admitted that he was not at his best - so it helped that he was able to draw on the crowd, who have taken to the Dane partly because of his efforts to learn Chinese.

Having a good grasp of Mandarin helps in a sport where many players are Chinese or of Chinese descent.

Axelsen has been learning for about four years and can give interviews in Chinese.

He has even taken to translating for his rivals and he can also listen in on the tactics of his Chinese opponents.

"It really helps me communicate with my Chinese fans and I really appreciate all the support out here," he said.