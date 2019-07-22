Shuttler Loh Kean Yew finishes second in Russia
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew reached the final of the Russian Open yesterday, when he lost to Indonesia's second seed Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-17, 21-19.
Loh, who was the third seed, had beaten Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-16, 21-18 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
In the mixed doubles, the Republic's third-seeded pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han reached the semi-finals, where they lost 21-13, 21-17 to Russia's top-seeded duo Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.
Over in Jakarta, Taiwan's world No. 3 Chou Tien-chen clinched the Indonesian Open after defeating Denmark's Anders Antonsen 21-18, 24-26, 21-15.
In the women's competition, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi lifted the crown after a 21-15, 21-16 victory over India's P.V. Sindhu. World No. 4 Yamaguchi had defeated top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying 21-9, 21-15 in the semi-finals.
