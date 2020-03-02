Shuttlers urge BWF to extend Olympic qualifying period

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have urged badminton's governing body to reconsider its decision not to extend the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics, despite a number of events being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

The German Open, supposed to be held from tomorrow to Sunday, is one of those affected events.

Said Nehwal: "It will be unfair for most of the players who are really close to qualifying for Olympics 2020."

The top 16 singles players in the qualification race, limited to two athletes from the same nation, qualify for the July 24-Aug 9 Games.