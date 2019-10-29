Silver and bronze for Singapore fencer Amita Berthier

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier secured two podium finishes in two days in Spain over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old clinched a silver medal at the Sabadell International, where she defeated opponents from Europe before losing 15-14 to Japan's Minami Kano, 22, in the final.

This came just a day after Berthier won a bronze at the Sabadell Satellite World Cup at the same venue, garnering ranking points for Olympic qualification.

Earlier this month, she won the Trekantan International in Denmark.