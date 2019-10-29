Silver and bronze for Singapore fencer Amita Berthier
Singapore fencer Amita Berthier secured two podium finishes in two days in Spain over the weekend.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old clinched a silver medal at the Sabadell International, where she defeated opponents from Europe before losing 15-14 to Japan's Minami Kano, 22, in the final.
This came just a day after Berthier won a bronze at the Sabadell Satellite World Cup at the same venue, garnering ranking points for Olympic qualification.
Earlier this month, she won the Trekantan International in Denmark.
Singapore women's team win Canoe Polo Asian Cup
Singapore won a gold medal in the senior women's category of the Canoe Polo Asian Cup in Zhejiang, China, on Sunday.
The Republic defeated Taiwan 6-2 in the final to clinch the title. They had also emerged triumphant in their earlier matches against China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan and Taiwan during the four-day tournament
The victory is a boost for the Republic ahead of the Canoe Polo World Championships in Rome, Italy, next September.
Japan clinched the senior men's title, while China did a double by winning both the Under-21 men's and women's categories, reported sina.com.
Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters
World No. 3 Roger Federer announced yesterday that he has withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.
"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," the 38-year-old, who won his 10th Basel title on Sunday, said in a statement.
Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas have booked their places for next month's ATP Finals.
The Paris Masters will determine the final two participants for the Nov 10-18 tournament at London's O2 Arena.- REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now