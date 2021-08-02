Sports

Simone Biles withdraws from more events

Aug 02, 2021 06:00 am

US gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in today's Olympic floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at Tokyo 2020.

USA Gymnastics said yesterday that Biles, 24, had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision on tomorrow's beam final, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.

"Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics added in a tweet.

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals last Tuesday after a single vault, citing mental health issues.

She has since pulled out of all the other competitions she was eligible for, except tomorrow's beam final. - REUTERS

No title for Tai Tzu-ying as China's Chen Yufei wins badminton gold
No title for Tai as Chen triumphs

