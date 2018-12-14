Sindhu stuns world No. 1 shuttler Tai

India's P.V. Sindhu pulled off a shock at the badminton World Tour Finals yesterday as she defeated top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in three thrilling games.

Sindhu sank to her knees at the end of an exhausting 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 victory in 61 enthralling minutes in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The 23-year-old, a silver medallist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, faces Zhang Beiwen of the United States today looking to make it three wins out of three in Group A.

In Group B, Japan's world No. 5 Nozomi Okuhara defeated eighth-ranked Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-11, 21-14.

It was a disappointing day for Taiwan.

As well as Tai going down to the sixth-ranked Sindhu, men's world No. 3 Chou Tien-chen also lost.

Chou was on the end of an 18-21, 21-11, 21-14 defeat by South Korea's buoyant Son Wan Ho.

There was no such trouble for men's No. 1 and world champion Kento Momota of Japan, who swatted aside Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15, 21-7 for a second win in a row.